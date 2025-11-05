Latest News
Severe React Native Flaw Exposes Developer Systems to Remote Attacks
JFrog researchers found a critical RCE vulnerability (CVE-2025-11953) in the popular React Native CLI. Developers using versions…
Why Data Security Is the Key to Transparency in Private Markets
Private markets used to operate behind closed doors, exclusive, informal, and built on personal connections more than structure. But…
Norton Crack Midnight Ransomware, Release Free Decryptor
Norton finds a flaw in the new Midnight ransomware built from Babuk code and releases a free decryptor to help victims recover files without…
Credentials and Misconfigurations Behind Most Cloud Breaches, Says AWS
New AWS report data reveals the top four security failure points in the cloud, including vulnerability exploitation (24%) and compromised…
Microsoft Teams Flaws Allowed Attackers to Fake Identities, Rewrite Chats
Microsoft Teams vulnerabilities let attackers impersonate users, edit chat history, and spoof calls before Microsoft issued security fixes in…
10 Successful Marketplaces Built on Sharetribe: Lessons Learned
The marketplace revolution is here, and it’s transforming how we buy, sell, and share everything from vintage furniture to professional…
Google Expands Chrome Autofill to Passports and Licenses, But Is It Safe?
Google Chrome browser’s new enhanced autofill feature can now remember and automatically fill in personal data such as licenses,…
SesameOp Backdoor Abused OpenAI Assistants API for Remote Access
Microsoft researchers found the SesameOp backdoor using OpenAI’s Assistants API for remote access, data theft, and command communication.
UK Court Delivers Split Verdict in Getty Images vs. Stability AI Case
In January 2023, Getty Images filed a major lawsuit in the UK High Court against Stability AI, an artificial intelligence company which…
Bob Flores, Former CTO of the CIA, Joins Brinker
Delaware, United States, 4th November 2025, CyberNewsWire
2025 Insider Risk Report Finds Most Organizations Struggle to Detect and Predict Insider Risks
Baltimore, USA, 4th November 2025, CyberNewsWire
China-Linked Hackers Target Cisco Firewalls in Global Campaign
New reports show China-based hackers are targeting US federal, state, and global government networks via unpatched Cisco firewalls. Get the…